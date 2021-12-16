Tom Holland seemingly hinted that he is ready to marry Zendaya after his stint as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The "Spider-Man" franchise is not yet done with Holland as the actor will reportedly reprise his titular role in more movies after "Spider-Man: No-Way Home." The film's producer Amy Pascal confirmed the news to Fandango, saying it is not the last movie they will make with Marvel Studios.

Despite that, Holland said it feels like he might say goodbye to the character in a new interview with People. Still, he also hinted that he might start his family very soon.

"I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing," he said. "And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man - but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

Holland has been playing the role of a friendly neighborhood since "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2015.



While he might lose his character soon, he remains positive about what the future holds for him in terms of his relationship.

Tom Holland Gearing Up To Marry Zendaya?

Outside the MCU, Holland also scored other characters in the different flicks. His "Uncharted" will finally be released in 2022, while he is also scheduled to be part of the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic.

Due to his hectic schedule, he realized that he deserves to have a break - and a chance to start a family.

"I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world," he said.

Holland revealed that he wants to become a father someday, adding he would have been a school teacher if he never became an actor.

As of the writing, Holland has a blooming relationship with Zendaya. The duo was first photographed kissing in the actor's car while waiting during a red light in Los Angeles.

A few days later, a source revealed that Holland and Zendaya had been doing well in keeping each other safe and sound.

Most recently, they attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 13.

