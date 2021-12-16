As Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner has reportedly staged an intervention and even driven him to rehab for his drug difficulties.

Because of his recent interview with Howard Stern, Ben Affleck has sparked outrage among the actress's friends and family by blaming their marital problems on the fact that he has been drinking heavily.

"It's disgusting," one industry insider who knows both Affleck and Garner quite well. They hinted that the actor is quite ungrateful for his comments given how Jennifer Garner supported him when they were still together.

"Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he's done horrible things - fallen off the wagon or worse," they said.

"Jen stood by him because she loves him. This is the mother of his children," they added.

Another well-placed source told Page Six: "Anyone who knows addict behavior knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben. It's one of the first tenets of AA not to place blame for your disease."

It can be recalled that Affleck said had he not gotten out of his relationship with Garner, he'll be in a worst state now.

"If he had continued married to Garner, Affleck, 49, said, "I probably still would've been drinking," and "Part of why I started drinking was because I felt imprisoned."

"I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," he said on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show."

According to Garner's close pals, Affleck's latest remarks are reminiscent of his embarrassing acceptance speech for directing "Argo" at the 2013 Academy Awards.

"I want to thank you for working on our marriage for 10 Christmases," Affleck said at the podium. "It's good. It is work, but it's the best kind of work. And there's no one I'd rather work with!"

Garner, 49, was subsequently spotted at the Vanity Fair event at the Sunset Tower Hotel following the awards, looking stony. They announced their divorce two years later, following a decade of marriage.

