Alec Baldwin's cell phone is being targeted in the new search warrant issued in the ongoing investigation of the fatal Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to Fox News, the officials from Santa Fe Sheriff's Department believe the actor's phone might contain materials that will be helpful to their investigation.

"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the affidavit revealed. "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

Earlier, Baldwin already had himself interviewed about the incident and was adamant that he could not be held accountable.

Baldwin sat down with Stephanopoulos to sift through the series of events When Stephanopoulos got down with Baldwin to talk about the circumstances leading up to Hutchins' murder, Baldwin said that he had no reason to believe that a live bullet was in the phony gun. On the topic of legal and investigative proceedings surrounding the incident was also examined.

"I don't know what happened on that set. I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don't know," Baldwin said. "But I'm all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again."

Baldwin noted that the cast and crew of "Rust" were racing against time. Only 21 days of filming at the Bonanza Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, were included in the $7 million budget.

Having landed Hutchins, a 41-year-old mother and rising star in the notoriously cutthroat business, the film's producers were thrilled. Baldwin and Hutchins have never previously worked together.

"I loved working with this woman," he said. "She was a joy. Everyone loved her as a person. And everyone admired her talent."

According to Baldwin, he and Hutchins had a meeting on the day of the filming in order to plan the next scenario. Baldwin portrayed a man who, after being besieged and severely wounded, would draw his weapon on two adversaries.

Dave Halls, the film's first assistant director, reportedly gave Baldwin a pistol during a rehearsal. A "cold gun," as Halls described it, is an empty gun or a gun filled with "dummy" ammunition that won't fire, according to Baldwin.

