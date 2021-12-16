Asphyxia was the cause of death for all those who perished at the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival. Coroner's investigations have revealed that the 10 people who died in the November 5 crowd surge in Houston, Texas, were suffocated to death.

Only one victim was found to have residues of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol in their system, according to the study. That is listed as a "contributory cause" of death by the medical examiner. Compression asphyxia claimed the lives of all ten victims. Each victim died in a local hospital, not during the event, according to the medical examiner's findings.

The report does nothign to ease the ire of the netizens, who have long been hounding Travis Scott to be responsible over these deaths. Knowing the cause of death only intensified what they are feeling.

Kylie Jenner's baby daddy added, "Things happen" during the cringe-worthy interview. As Radar stated, the audience stormed the stage to get closer to Travis and resulted in 300 injuries and 10 deaths. When Drake joined him, things became even worse-something the rapper admitted and said almost drove him to end the concert early.

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing

However, Travis claims his "in-ear" commanded him to shut down but he did not really know how bad things were already, even though ambulances were arriving, fans were already pleading for help, and production personnel allegedly shoving away individuals who were trying to get help off the stage.

According to Scott, his visibility from the stage while he was performing was very limited, but he acted when he could."Anytime I could see anything like that, I did," Scott said. "I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.

Travis, Live Nation, and the promoters of Astroworld are being sued for billions of dollars, but the rapper is fighting back.

He submitted his first answer to one of the 275 civil claims, requesting that it be dismissed because he thinks he has no responsibility for individuals who were hurt or killed at the "mass-casualty" event The rapper offered to pay for the funerals of those who died, but not every family member accepted his assistance. Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old kid, was the youngest casualty of the Astroworld disaster.

⁦@trvisXX⁩ trying to pay for the funerals but then states he’s not at fault….



why would you offer to pay for funerals but won’t admit to wrongdoing in lawsuits? could it be you *know* you’re at fault but don’t want to pay that much? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/YW2xtePLHq — beeZen🐝 (@dontworryBeeZen) December 16, 2021

READ MORE: Morgan Freeman Harming Himself? Hollywood Actor's Health Takes Unfortunate Turn