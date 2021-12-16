"Sex and the City" star Chris Noth denied accusations that he had sexually assaulted the two women who confessed their triggering experience to a media outlet.

Based on reports, the actor's alleged victims had been triggered by his recent "Sex and the City" reboot project as the revival of his iconic character "Mr. Big" made them remember the tragic night Noth raped them.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year old and 31-year old victims do not know each other and approached the publication two separate times, months apart.

The article had mentioned that their pseudonyms were Zoe and Lily, respectively, and they were both affected by the promotions and press reports of the HBO Max Series "And Just Like That" as the actor's reprising role on the show "stirred painful memories" of their encounter with the celeb.

Chris Noth's Rape Allegations

Apparently, Noth sexually assaulted Zoe in Los Angeles, way back in 2004, while he allegedly raped Lily in 2015 after meeting her in New York.

At the time of the incident, Lily had been a waitress at the VIP section of a now-closed down nightclub called "No.8." She recalled how flattered she was that Noth had been "hitting on" her even though he was married and had a family with someone else.



After getting dinner and drinks at a different restaurant, the two ended up at his apartment, where the assault had happened. Something similar happened to Zoe, where the celebrity flirted with her at her workplace several times before inviting her to his apartment and forcing her to have sex with him.

Chris Noth Denied

On Thursday, NBC News revealed that "The Perfect Man" actor had denied these allegations in an exclusive statement from Noth himself.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago- no always means no- that is a line I did not cross," the 67-year old clarified.

The actor continued to say in his statement, "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this I did not assault these women."

Noth's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, also reached out to the news outlet regarding handling the case in court and said, "No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives. Obviously, if anyone does reach out, we will cooperate fully."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, they are "still looking into the nature of the report" and will attempt to "narrow down when, where if it was filed."

