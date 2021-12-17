Mads Mikkelsen earned the public's respect after the actor was forced to shut down his Instagram account due to continuous rage being thrown by Johnny Depp's fans.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" finally unveiled the new trailer of the upcoming "Harry Potter" prequel, where it also introduced Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald for the first time. Depp first held the role in two movies before penning a heartfelt letter to fans to announce his departure from the franchise.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp wrote on Instagram.

After Deppheads saw the new trailer and Mikkelsen, they immediately bombarded the actor's Instagram account with hate comments. As a result, Mikkelsen deactivated his account, causing his fans to call out those people who unfairly degraded the actor.

Respect Mads Mikkelsen, Internet Pleads

Although Mikkelsen has since returned to the social media platform already, his fans continue to ask everyone to respect the actor since he does not have anything to do with Depp's firing.



One said, "I haven't been active on here for a while but came on here to say Mads Mikkelsen deserves all of the love in the world and I hope he knows how much we respect him."

"It is incredible that it took a male actor closing his Instagram account after online harassment and intimidation before the press can take note of the vile antics of Johnny Depp's online fan community," journalist Eve Barlow wrote before expressing her support for Amber Heard.

Another tagged the actor's Twitter account, writing, "Mads, I just want u to know that you are the best actor in the Universe, u truly are! And the hottest! I respect Johnny Depp but F--K his fans. U truly are the best actor ever! Heart on fire."

Now that Mikkelsen is back, he will surely show them what he got and why he does not deserve the backlash at all. Previously, he even revealed his desire to make the character his own instead of becoming the "successor," refusing to "copy" what Depp did and created.

