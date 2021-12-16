Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him.

Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.

According to the news outlet, Davidson's tendency to become an instant Casanova caused breakups and splits between the hosts and cast members. This led to "SNL" to set a rule that the show's hosts should observe professionalism within the show.

"Inside 30 Rock, people have been hooking up for years, but professional behavior is not a laughing matter. Cast members need to remember that the show exists to make money for NBC, not to serve as a dating app!" an insider said.

Davidson was not the first "SNL" cast member to break that rule with a host. Previously, Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson met their now-spouses when they became the master of the show. The news outlet added that Davidson first encountered his now-ex-fiancee Ariana Grande in the show.



Since then, relationships no longer became an issue, not until Davidson did it again with Kardashian.

Is "SNL" Firing Davidson Already Due To His Behavior?

While Davidson's dating history among "SNL" hosts is public and true, there is no way NBC ever set a rule that discourages dating among the show's members.

In addition, it was actually the comedian's first time dating an "SNL" host since he did not see Grande soon after hosting the show. In fact, they only began dating two years after first encountering each other.

READ ALSO: Tom Holland Marrying Zendaya? 'Spider-Man' Actor Hints BIG News After Revealing Future Plans Outside MCU

Instead of insisting that Davidson would be fired from the show, fans asked everyone to be happy with them as the duo is already starting to get more serious since the dating rumors began.

Last month, ET Online revealed Davidson and Kardashian are "connecting on a deeper level."

"Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together. Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level," the source said.

READ MORE: Flow La Movie, Whole Family Dead Following Horrifying Jet Crash [REPORT]