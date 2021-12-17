It is believed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are suffering "stressfully" after in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from their roles as royalties.

People exclusively reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have continuously supported each other throughout the royal family's "ongoing estrangement" from the Sussexes.

That was not the only issue, but also the chances that the Sussexes claimed mistreatment and racism during their time in the palace.

Cambridges Stressed?

An insider spilled to the outlet that Middleton has been "really, really upset" regarding their situation. A separate pal added a comment, "Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together."



"She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough," they added.

It was 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to "step back as 'senior' members" of the royal family and become "financially independent." Months after the royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the main topic of headlines after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing damaging information about the royal family.

In the most recent news, they also revealed there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born." Prince William responded after the claims through the reporters, "We are very much not a racist family."

'Professional' Kate Middleton

The same article also talked about when one of the students she visited asked her about Markle and Harry. And for her to quickly change the subject, she responded, "What else?"

For the past months, the royal family had gone through a lot, noting that the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth halted quite an amount of royal duties amid health concerns. In replacement, Middleton took her place instead, finding herself closer than ever to the inevitable historic moment taking place as Queen Catherine alongside her husband, King William.

A source close to the royal husband admitted to the publisher, the Duchess has been "more and more impressive as time goes on. She is a focused and professional woman."

