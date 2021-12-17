Beyoncé is one of those celebrities who doesn't need a big social media presence to maintain her following. Queen Bey doesn't even need a last name - she just exists as her beautiful and talented self, and people go wild for it (with good reason, of course).

That said, when a celebrity like that DOES make a social media account they didn't have already, it's a big deal, and Beyoncé making a TikTok account is insane.

She got the blue check almost immediately, and she already has nearly 170K followers (as of 10:22 AM today). The one thing is, she has no posts, no bio, no picture, her likes are locked, and she's not following anyone herself.

Of course, it's 100% possible to be on Tiktok without following anyone, and it's possible that Bey just joined to see what all the hype was about, but we're all hoping for more. As of yet, the pop superstar has made no posts, but it's not like she has to work to establish her presence anyway.

Our bet? She's waiting for a big event or release of some kind, and is going to wait until then to post her first video - that way, the hype about the two will coincide.

As far as her growing legions of followers go, they'll just have to wait with bated breath until she's ready to post. Beyoncé knows how to, as they say, 'give 'em something to talk about.' (Or in this case, give 'em something to TikTok about..........................yeah...I'll leave.)