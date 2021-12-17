Netflix is known for buying up interesting and innovative properties to fill their copious streaming library, what with this year's sleeper hit Squid Game coming out of left field and garnering some of the highest ratings for a show nobody had heard of. This time, the media giant is heading into creepy stop-motion territory with The House, a dark comedy anthology which tells three very different tales about the titular domicile.

Nexus Studios, out of the UK, has tapped three teams to create and direct the multiple story arched projection, with Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels teaming up for the first story involving humans, Niki Lindroth von Bahr helming the second about a rat who is trying to sell the house until his life is interrupted by some uninvited guests, and thirdly Paloma Baeza telling the story of Rosa, a cat who is obsessively putting the house back in its original order.

Each story, by the look of the trailer, is a mix of tongue in cheek comedy moments which devolve into a more nefarious realm as each plot unfolds. The style is very reminiscent of Wes Anderson's 2009 stop-motion romp Fantastic Mr. Fox which starred George Clooney. The animation is as adorable as it is off-putting, with the felt, doll-like characters dealing with the issues which arise during their time in the house.

The cast voicing House has Helena Botham Carter, who is no stranger to macabre animation when she voiced Corpse Bride. The other cast signed on are Matthew Goode, Miranda Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Mia Goth.

The House will be streaming on Netflix on January 14, 2021.