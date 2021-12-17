Over the past few years, Prince Harry has been through a lot of negative and positive things; the Duke met and married his wife Meghan Markle, the couple both stepped down from their senior royal duties, as well as moving to California to start a brand new life. However, there was a big turning point for the Prince before he became the man he is today.

According to the narrator of the 2018 Netflix documentary special "Prince Harry's Story: Four Royal Weddings," the Duke of Sussex's life changed when he "found a sense of belonging" while serving in the military.

At the age of 20, the Prince entered the military, and the public witnessed how he grew as a person while serving.

Initially, he was supposed to be deployed to Iraq to serve in the frontline but was later canceled in 2007 because of concerns that he would be a "high-value target."

Later on, the firm deployed him to Afghanistan for a secret mission, making him the first royal family member to be in the war zone since Prince Andrew.

After the German and Australian press broke the media blackout, the Duke was removed from his military duties leading to his frustration. However, Harry never gave up and decided to serve in the frontline as an Apache helicopter pilot.

Per Express UK, British Army's professional head, Sir Richard Dannatt, commended the father of two for his outstanding performance, saying "he was the top student on his course." Harry was also the "top gunner."

Royal expert Penny Junor revealed the professional head's remarks "boost" the Duke's confidence as he discovered that "there was something that he could do better than anybody else" for the first time.

"That was the real turning point for Harry," he added.

Prince Harry's hard work and efforts didn't go to waste as he was promoted in 2011 as a captain; the team redeployed him in 2012 in Camp Bastion, Afghanistan, to undergo a four-month tour.

When he returned to the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle's husband said using Apache's weapons systems is as easy as "playing video games."

The Duke may not return to serving the frontline again as a military, but he continues to use his impact and big following to promote military causes.

