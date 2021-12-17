Rumor has it that Lindsay Lohan plans to splurge on more cosmetic surgeries as her wedding day approaches, but the actress already looks unrecognizable.

One report stated that the "Mean Girls" star has a long laundry list of plastic surgeries at her disposal and plans to check each one of them before her special day.

According to the most recent edition of the National Enquirer via Suggest, the reason why Lohan wants to get such a large amount of cosmetic alterations is that she wants to "look her best for her big day" and apparently finds that specific surgeries are the only answer to this desire of hers.

Lindsay Lohan's Surgical Overhaul

The article also mentioned how supporters and fans of the celebrity know that she does "go under the knife" quite often. It seems like this time around, Lohan plans to go all-out and has committed to a "surgical overhaul" to surprise everyone with a glamorous physical appearance as she gets wed to her fiance, financier Bader Shammas.

Meanwhile, an inside source close to the actress revealed why she's actually doing it and said, "Lindsay is very insecure and just can't stop herself. She plans to get more procedures on both her face and body!"

"She swears she's got the best doctors, and the results will look natural. She has talked about getting a butt lift and a tummy treatment to get the best fit in her wedding dress!" the informant continued to share even though one of Lindsay Lohan's representatives has gotten in touch with the publication and denied the said speculations.



The insider concluded their unfounded statement by saying, "She's also a Botox fan and plans to get a filler for the lines around her lips. She's convinced that despite the bad reviews of her past procedures, she will look perfect for her wedding!"

Lindsay Lohan Remains Unbothered

However, the engaged couple seemed unbothered by these false speculations as E! reported how they posted their recent outing in a winter wonderland on social media.

According to the media outlet, the 35-year old child actress shared photos of herself and her fiance while they posed in front of a giant Christmas tree. The starlet had captioned the Instagram post with a generic holiday quote, "No1 else I'd rather freeze with," with lots of heart emojis.

It seemed like the couple had gone on a family vacation with Lohan's side of the family as she also posted a cute photo of herself being embraced by her brother- Dakota Lohan, with the caption, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." The latter had also commented under his sister's post that said, "Freezing ma balls off. Love you best friend."

