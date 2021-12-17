Despite being in the limelight for quite a while now, there are still celebrities who are unaware of what's happening within the entertainment industry. It seems like Tom Holland is not an exception as he blurted out a hilarious mistake that had Zendaya laugh out loud.

While playing a BuzzFeed quiz game, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor made the ultimate celebrity mistake when he accidentally thought that "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson was dating the one and only Kris Jenner.

During the segment, Holland asks his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon about Davidson and Jenner's zodiac sign. (watch the full video below)

The answer is "Scorpio," and the actor shockingly replied, "aren't they dating each other now?"

Following this, his rumored girlfriend corrected him by saying, "that's her mom," before they all laughed. Zendaya called Holland out, jokingly labeling him as an "idiot."

Kris Jenner's True Feelings on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's Blossoming Romance

According to an insider who spoke to In Touch Weekly, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch approves of her daughter's relationship with Pete Davidson.

There is no doubt that Jenner dislikes the comedian as she reportedly "100% approves" of the couple. "She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities," the source added.

Since Davidson is now part of the family, the insider revealed that Jenner wanted him to appear in their new "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" series on Hulu.

The mom of six thinks the "SNL" star is "a great fit for the show."

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian's siblings are reportedly "stoked" that the SKIMS CEO is finally going out with someone amid her divorce with Kanye West.

The source said the Kardashian-Jenner family hasn't seen her "this excited about a guy in a long time."

Kardashian and Davidson have been connected to each other for years, but their romance began to blossom after the former's guesting on "Saturday Night Live," where they shared a kiss.

After her hosting gig, the couple was spotted going out several times, including an amusement park date at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, and their dinner dates around New York.

Davidson also celebrated his birthday with the family along with Flavor Flav, who was honored to be invited as a guest.

