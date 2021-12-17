Jeffrey Epstein reportedly showed signs he was depressed and suicidal before taking his own life, his former cellmate recalled.

Epstein's former cellmate, Bill Mersey, recently broke his silence years after Epstein was found dead inside his prison cell. In a letter to New York Post, he recalled how knew Epstein would kill himself because of obvious signs he showed days before his shocking suicide.

Per Mersey, people who get to be admitted at MCC would want to kill themselves even if they did not want to do so in the first place. He revealed that inmates had to watch four suicide cells located on the second floor.

"Inmates were stowed away in 50 square feet with a cellmate and nothing to do but kill themselves. No commissary or phone access. 'Training' was mostly ogling the female psychologist teaching it. The pay, 12 cents, up to 40 cents, an hour. Into this prison came Bernie Kerik, El Chapo, Paul Manafort," he disclosed.

Epstein, despite his horrendous crimes, was reportedly as soft as a pillow and could not handle it. After seeing what was inside the cell, he allegedly requested protective custody since he was too scared.



According to Mersey, the late convicted sex trafficker would always place his orange prison sock over his eyes to fall asleep.

Jeffrey Epstein "Shocked" Of What He Discovered Inside Prison

In the same document, Mersey recalled how the authorities brought Epstein brought into a general population, which he could not handle at all. The late disgraced man then complained about the laxative the prison gave him and asked them to discontinue what they were prescribing.

"One time he returned to our cell with neck abrasions. So did he try to hang up [prison lingo for committing suicide]? He wasn't talking. He wouldn't say. He struck me as depressed. Suicidal. He sat down on the bare floor, his back to his bunk, eating the prison food off a Styrofoam plate," he went on.

READ ALSO: Pete Davidson Broke' SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Mersey kept on checking Epstein until a watcher reportedly heard a sound of tearing sheets, finding out that Epstein killed himself.

His latter somewhat dismissed the conspiracy theory that "Epstein did not kill himself."

Some of the infamous suggestions include former POTUS Donald Trump claiming Epstein was killed after throwing dirt on Bill Clinton.

READ MORE: Flow La Movie, Whole Family Dead Following Horrifying Jet Crash [REPORT]