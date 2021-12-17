Tristan Thompson's purported third baby mother has spoken out about the internet incident that emerged earlier this month. She is presently suing Tristan Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related fees, but it ended in a public scandal. Who is Maralee Nichols anyway?

She's in the World of Fitness

Most people so far knew Maralee Nichols worked in fitness, was from Houston, and was suing the NBA star for child support for a newborn kid she claimed was his.

She says she met the athlete in 2020 at a party in Encino and was "never" his trainer. She claims she hasn't worked as a personal trainer in years. She currently does "fitness modeling."

She Released the FIRST Picture of Her Baby and Wish

The fitness model shared the first look at her baby boy, who was born on December 1. It was the cutest, and her message, was the sweetest.

"My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment," Nichols said in the statement to Us, attaching a photo of her little one taken on December 6. "Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son."

ALSO READ: Travis Scott Hounded by Netizens as Real Cause of Death of 'Astroworld' Victims is Revealed - NOT Drugs!

She Did not Want the Case to Become So Public

While the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player has alleged in court docs that she has leaked tales to the public, the new mother alleges their connection was considerably more serious than he has acknowledged.

"Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released - nor have I directed anyone else to release - any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him," she told E! News on Friday.

She also revealed that she "never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time."

She also alleges she attempted "everything imaginable" to hide her pregnancy from the public's eye.

She's Speaking Out Now to Protect Her Character

Nichols says she's making this declaration to protect her character.

"I have seen fake stories, unflattering photos of me, people using photos that are not even me, stating an incorrect occupation and age," she told the outlet. "There have been multiple fake Instagram posts claiming to be me, making false statements and attaching stock photos of a sonogram and a child (neither mine)."

Maralee states that she has "lived in California since 2019," refuting the notion that she moved to seek legal action against Tristan in California rather than Texas.

She Caused Major Mortification on the Part of Khloe Kardashian?

Tristan actually allegedly admitted to sleeping with her at a Texas hotel and taking her into his house "maybe twice" in new court records from the fitness trainer's paternity claim. A source revealed to The Sun, "To call Khloe upset would be an understatement."

"Khloe suspected Tristan stepped out on her during Covid, but did not know that he invited other women to his home until the legal documents were released.

"She sees his place as an extension of hers, and is mortified now that she knows the mother of his new baby spent time there."

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing