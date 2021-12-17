Hilaria Baldwin took to the streets of NYC just hours after a search warrant was obtained for her husband's phone.

The 37-year-old yoga instructor was observed getting a coffee while holding her infant and another youngster. Hilaria sat tensely staring at her iPhone. Baldwin's wife walked in glossy black tights and soft slippers. According to onlookers, she looked very sombre and tensed. Presumably, she is worried about the fate of her husband, Alec.

Hilaria has defended her husband against accusations that he was responsible for the tragedy on the set. A New Mexico court approved a search warrant for Baldwin's phone earlier this week. Investigators are looking at what happened on Rust.

Baldwin's actions on set the day Haylana Hutchins died continue to be questioned. The actor fired a phony gun. Baldwin, a producer on the low-budget western, insists he didn't fire the shot. The D.A. has yet to file charges. She has stated that if the actor is discovered to be culpable, charges may be filed against him. Investigators believe Baldwin asked for a larger gun in emails to chief armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. The gun that went off was an 1873 Colt 45 replica.

Baldwin and his legal team refused to hand up the phone immediately "acquire a warrant."

Text messages, call records, images and videos are believed to be on the phone.

Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos he went through the scenario with Hutchins before the pistol went off. "I'm holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit, was what I was told," he said.

Earlier this month, Hilaria lamented her husband's celebrity status. "My husband is suffering from PTSD right now ... not just from what happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very, very, very long time," she said on Instagram. "And these people know this. And they want to poke at him and they want to upset him and then they want to create news about this."

At present, Alec Baldwin has denied the claim in a search warrant for his cellphone that he requested for a bigger handgun before he fatally shot the cinematographer.

"This, in fact is a lie. The choices regarding any props by me for the film RUST were made weeks before production began," the 63-year-old actor and producer wrote on the official Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account, as reported by Daily Mail.

"To suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting is false," added Baldwin.

