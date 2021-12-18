Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their royal lives behind and begun a new life in the United States.

They declared almost two years ago that they would be stepping down from their royal positions to pursue a more private life. That, however, does not appear to be the case.

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are putting themselves even more in the limelight now that they have achieved financial independence.

However, despite their guest appearances and charitable activities, one royal critic believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unable to acquire momentum as the leaders they aspire to be.

Daniela Elser explained that after the Megxit announcement, it was thought that the Sussexes would be "joining the most upper echelons of the US glitterati."

She wrote on news.com.au, "Like pretty much every assumption that the world held during those first few febrile months of 2020, nothing has quite panned out the way that anyone thought, including the Sussexes' post-palace careers."

She added that as we now approach 2022, the couple, especially Meghan, "are increasingly polarizing figures" who didn't successfully build "the sort of broad support base that many, including myself, expected them to."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Plans Uncovered: THESE Are The People They'll Spend It With

The royal commentator referred to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's contentious appearance with Oprah Winfrey and the former's planned memoir.

Daniela also recalled the couple's appearance on the cover of Time magazine in September, as well as their recent trip to New York in the same month.

"Their excruciatingly cringe Time cover and their faux-royal tour of New York would seem to have failed to truly establish the duo as the power players they seem to achingly hungry to be, (though the magazine outing did spawn a tranche of less-than-flattering memes)."

She also mentioned that the former "Suits" actress had recently contacted US lawmakers to advocate for paid parental leave.

Daniela explained in her article that despite the good intention for parents, "There does not appear to be anything even vaguely resembling a groundswell of support behind the Duchess."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new occupations have included lucrative partnerships with Spotify and Netflix since stepping down from their royal roles.

They traveled to New York in September for a series of high-profile engagements, marking one of the first times the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen in public.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II ALONE For Christmas? Another Important Tradition In Royal History Also At Risk Of Being Canceled -- Here's Why