Royal family members are treated with the best things in life, in order for their convenience and safety, some royals prefer to use the helicopter, and Prince William is not an exception. However, Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly scared whenever the Duke and his family travel using the aircraft.

According to People Magazine, the heir to the throne doesn't fly via a helicopter with his family as tragedy might strike anytime. Still, the Duke of Cambridge needed to travel from London to their Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk.

Per The Sun, the longest-reigning monarch, reportedly told courtiers that she would like to stop the future monarch from flying helicopters, especially when the weather is terrible.

Whenever the family travels through the aircraft, the Queen can't sleep, and it keeps her awake at night because of her worries.

Her Majesty knows Prince William knows how to fly helicopters, but she reportedly thinks it's not worth the risk for him, his wife, and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Aside from safety problems, the Queen is also worried about a constitutional crisis if the Cambridges and their children ever get into an accident.

"The Queen has told William she is worried that, however good he is as a pilot, bad weather and accidents can strike at any time," the source said.

Prince William as a Pilot

Prince William has proved himself as an exceptional pilot throughout the years as he learned to fly helicopters in the Royal Air Force.

At the time when he was serving, he would fly in demanding missions and would go on to embark in the harsh weather of the Irish Sea and Welsh mountains.

Aside from that, he also worked as an Air Ambulance pilot in East Anglia.

Prince William, a Retired Helicopter Pilot

In 2017, the Duke of Cambridge finally gave up his "civilian" job as a pilot for him to focus more on senior royal duties.

He worked as a military rescue helicopter pilot for over seven years before his retirement.

During his speech, he thanked his colleagues and expressed his gratefulness for treating him as a "fellow professional."

"These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession," he said. (via USA Today)

