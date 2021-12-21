Is Pete Davidson getting ready to leave "Saturday Night Live"?

Behind the scenes, there have been murmurs that he is leaving and would not return.

After Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi revealed that Pete's last show was on December 18, suspicion began to circulate that it must be genuine.

Pete is allegedly "not done" with the program, according to a source close to the production, who spoke to Hollywood Life.

"When the program returns, he'll be back."

"There is tolerance for talent to take a week off or a few weeks off, if necessary, like Kate [McKinnon] did earlier this season," the insider continued, "but Pete is still a part of the group and will be seen when the program returns next year."

Pete Davidson has been gaining a lot more traction recently, especially after his always intriguing dating life.

Though the 28-year-old comedian grew his fan base over the years because of his stand-up comedy, regular appearances on the NBC show, and his project with Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson has been gaining a lot more traction recently, especially after his always intriguing dating life.

The star of "The King of Staten Island" had previously dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor from "Bridgerton," and is now reported to be dating Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were originally linked in October, when the latter appeared as a guest presenter on "Saturday Night Live."

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's Relationship On A Whole New Level After Comedian Did THIS

Kim Kardashian Is Looking Forward To Her New Life

Meanwhile, after seeking to become legally single from her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has apparently begun joking to her friends that she is "happily taken" by Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress filed the court filings on Dec. 10, and an insider told Hollywood Life that she "couldn't wait" to go across the country to visit her purported lover.

The insider tattled, "After filing these papers to become legally single and drop West from her last name over a week ago, the only thing that Kim wanted was to see Pete."

"Although she is still waiting for the divorce to be finalized with Kanye, she feels like she is finally free for the shackles of their former marriage."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were photographed out on a date night on Staten Island with Scott Disick and a mystery woman who looks identical to Kourtney Kardashian on December 18.

They apparently went to the Atrium Stadium Cinema and then visited Angelina's restaurant for supper.

Kim is said to have met Pete's mother, Amy.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Accepted Tristan Thompson Cheated But Is 'Disturbed' To Know He Put Her At Risk By Doing THIS