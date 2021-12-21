Khloe Kardashian seemed to tolerate Tristan Thompson's cheating - but there's one thing she can't believe he did in the midst of it all.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan's new baby mom, is said to have herpes, according to court filings.

The "medical rationale" for the early-this-month planned induced labor was supposedly owing to a sexually transmitted condition Maralee suffers.

The personal trainer from Los Angeles, who gave birth to a child on December 1, retaliated against the basketball player's allegations. Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, has been "shaken" by the claims.

A source revealed to The Sun, "More than anything, Khloe is most disturbed that Tristan says he didn't know the other woman well but knew her well enough to be with her unprotected."

They went on to say, "As the reality of what happened dawned on her that has shaken her up the most because he potentially could have put her health at risk."

Fortunately, Khloe and Tristan are both healthy, according to the source, but the latter's constant infidelity in their relationship is making the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star understand how risky it is to be with him if they reconnect.

"There's no turning back. She's been fooled for the last time and won't let anyone put her happiness or health in danger."

The 37-year-old Good American businesswoman is claimed to be "mad" with Tristan, but she's not allowing her feelings get in the way of co-parenting their three-year-old daughter True Thompson, who has been their major focus throughout the ordeal.

Meanwhile, another insider claims they split up months ago, long before the recent baby mother issue got out.

"Just because the story is out now doesn't mean Khloe is unaware of it."

Khloe Kardashian Says Something She Hasn't Said Before

In a tweet, Khloe Kardashian called out to her critics, saying, "I'm barely in my own body right now. Please don't read into anything. Also please don't tear me apart because you assumed something."

Baby Mama of Tristan Thompson Retaliates

Maralee responds to the charges regarding her health, claiming that she was induced on Nov. 29 due to a placental issue.

She also stated that if she had known Khloe's ex-boyfriend was still in a relationship, she would not have gotten connected with him since she believed he was "single and co-parenting" at the time.

"Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month."

"He invited me to see him Christmas, New Year's, and his birthday."

