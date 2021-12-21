According to court documents, Brian Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, are reportedly seeking control of their son's estimated $20,000 estate.

Brian, who died by suicide as authorities investigated his role in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, reportedly has $20,000 in Bank of America checking and savings accounts.

He didn't have a will or any debts, and now, the parents are reportedly seeking a 50-50 split of their son's assets.

According to the Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino, "It's just a procedural formality to close out Brian's estate."

However, social media couldn't believe Brian Laundrie had that kind of money in his bank account.

For instance, there was an arrest warrant for Brian after it was reported that he made an unauthorized withdrawal from Gabby Petito's ATM card.

@Nerdy_Addict questions, "So why did he steal money from Gabby's debit/credit card?"

@stuartwebb2 also asked, "If he had that money why did Gabby buy the Van and fund the trip something does not add up and since Brian vomited suicide they cannot collect life insurance on him."

@xxjanedoexx2209 believes some things just doesn't add up, saying, "Were these funds he had available to him prior to the trip? (Or during?) I remember he told Moab pd he didn't have money for a hotel."

The amount seems to be so hard to believe, especially to @LadyIsabell2 who said, "Would like to know where these figures come from! Are they adding in the value of Gabby's Van? This is heartbreaking and I believe we need a breakdown of the $20,000.00 they say is his because I don't believe it."

@norahstruckstop has more questions than answers, saying, "If he had $ why fly back to 'clear out storage locker' ??? Where did the $ come from??? How long had the $ been in the accounts??? Everyday is more and more questions," which immediately prompted@Heather_HNB to say, "BINGO! I think Brian is alive."

However, @joe_klement believes that because Brian Laundrie was reportedly abusive, he forced Gabby Petito to deposit her vlogging revenue to his account.

He wrote, "What IF #BrianLaundrie using his Narcissistic abusive behaviour manipulated #GABBYPETITO to deposit vlogging revenue to his account saying something like 'we will split later" or "no diff between us, but bcuz im the MAN.. etc.'"

He went on to say, "The $20,000 is likely Gabby's money!!! thieves!!!!"

Many social media users couldn't help but have question even further everything in the case, as nothing is being reported that seems to give any details on the case.

