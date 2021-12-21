Angelina Jolie is contacting psychics because she doesn't trust her intuition.

According to New Idea, the actress from "Tomb Raider" prefers internet consultations since she can conceal her genuine name.

"She may remain anonymous so she gets a more real experience," one source told the publication, "but if she meets someone she likes or who discovers out who she is, she'll make them sign an NDA before continuing to work with them."

The mother of six is apparently consulting psychics to assist her in making key life decisions like as movie screenplays, her legal battle with Brad Pitt, and even family concerns.

According to New Idea, Angelina is still angry at her ex-former husband's psychic for leaking their family secrets, which is why she now communicates with them behind aliases.

She's also reported to be on the lookout for clairvoyants she can truly trust.

Reports surfaced in 2016, shortly before Angelina and Brad announced their divorce, that the former psychic had warned the "Ad Astra" actor about the "Maleficent" star leaving him.

According to reports, the warning was issued in 2014, and the couple divorced two years later.

According to the source, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star opted to keep the psychic's predictions a secret, but knowing that Angelina Jolie would leave him one day broke his heart.

After all, that psychic is said to have never delivered him an incorrect forecast.

During the time when he was still married to "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston, the psychic also informed the actor that he would meet someone who would change his life forever in 2005.

In 2006, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt featured in the film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." On the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," they also fell in love.

Angelina Jolie's Contact with Psychics For Life Decisions: The Truth

New Idea's story should be taken with a grain of salt, as there is no evidence that Angelina Jolie consults psychics to help her make decisions.

Given that Brad Pitt and his ex-wife are very discreet about their personal life, it's also unclear where the publication got the idea.

There's also no proof that Angelina and Brad's dirty little secrets were revealed by the psychic.

