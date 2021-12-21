There's something charming about a brooding, strong silent type, but that charm can wear thin if you never show the person underneath. That's why, for this season of The Witcher, Henry Cavill tried to make sure that his character Geralt had a little bit more to say.

He sat down with Digital Spy ahead of the release of season 2 to discuss the show, and among assurances that the timeline would be easier to follow this time and spoiler-laden discussions of heart-wrenching scenes (so clicker beware), he talked about how he helped to nudge the character closer to the version of him fans are used to seeing in the original.

"I just wanted him to be represented properly, rather than be a kind of grumpy-snowman-in-Shrek type of character. So I campaigned for him to be a bit more verbose, and to have more to say."

Cavill is famously a huge fan of the source material for The Witcher; he replays the video games on the hardest setting when he's bored, and he's even read the books those games are based on. His push for Geralt to have more things to say - especially now with Ciri as his daughter - was inspired directly by those books.

"I really wanted to bring some of [Andrzej] Sapkowski's poetic nature of Geralt into it," he said.

Not only did Cavill succeed in bringing the TV representation of Geralt closer to the book version, but he did it without having his relationship with Ciri suffer for it - Geralt's extra lines were not used to spur tiffs with his new daughter.

"I wanted it to be, yes, a teenage girl who's gone through something traumatic, but Geralt's not biting every time Ciri has a moment where she's upset or she's lashing out. Instead, he's actually trying to get information, and he's understanding. He's being an intelligent man, which is what he is."

Conclusion: Henry Cavill made sure Geralt stayed a Good Dad in the series. (Thank you, Henry.)