NFL star Ryan Kelly and wife Emma delivered saddening news online about the passing of their baby daughter.

On Monday, Kelly and his wife confirmed the death of their daughter following the previous health scare they faced. For what it's worth, Emma was 19 weeks pregnant when the doctors detected that the baby's heart stopped for unknown reasons. The physicians then advised them that she would need to deliver the baby.

After 48 hours of admission and 24 hours of labor, Kelly's wife gave birth to their baby Mary and shared their journey in an emotional post. The photoset includes the baby's handprint and the couple looking at her.

"Nothing made me happier than being your Dad. You gave your Mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be. I'm sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now," Kelly penned.

While losing their first child was extremely painful, Kelly and Emma chose to look at the brighter side and thought God had a bigger purpose for her.

In the end, the Indianapolis Colts player said he would always wonder what she would have become. Still, he also asked their little angel to watch over them and her future siblings.

Emma On Healing And Accepting Loss

After Kelly's post, the wife shared another update and said they needed to begin healing right away despite the situation being harder and worse than they thought.

"One of our Angel nurses, Kalyn, told us this would be the hardest thing we'll ever do in our life, and I pray to God she's right. Because this feels worse than hard, it feels so evil and cruel. The pain and brokenness is so unbearable for Ryan and i we don't even know where to begin," she wrote.

Emma was reportedly angry when she had to deliver their baby as she witnessed how their biggest blessing suffered in such a nightmare. But eventually, she accepted the loss and realized God knows better than they do.

Amid the tragic event in the family, they reportedly received heartfelt support from their family, friends, hospital staff, and the Colts community. Several colleagues also left words of support to guide and help the couple get through the trying times.

