Jamie Spears wants Britney Spears to fulfill his demand before letting her go entirely.

Amid the ongoing transition of Britney's conservatorship program, her father Jamie dropped another bombshell demand. This time, he is asking her daughter's estate to continue paying his legal fees.

Jamie filed the document last week and petitioned to seek the court's "confirmation, authorization and direction" on his request. Once approved, Britney's estate would be required to pay the lawyers currently working with the patriarch on the ongoing fiduciary duties concerning the conservatorship's transition.

This would also continue what she had been doing throughout the 13-year conservatorship while Jamie was working as her conservator. As of the writing, his attorney charges around $1,200 per hour, per Fox News.

"Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire," the petition said, per Variety.



The same filing insisted that Jamie dedicated his whole life to protect the pop star's health and her estate. He then explained that all that he did in his capacity as conservator was certified and approved by a court.

Britney and her team have not responded to the request yet as of the press time.

Jamie Spears Trying To Bury Scheme With Recent Demand?

His new filing is skeptical among Britney's fans as he filed the petition soon after reports about his whopping loan emerged.

The New York Times reported on Sunday (via Page Six) that Jamie received at least $40,000 from Lou Taylor's firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group. At that time, the pop star was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

After securing it, he shockingly filed a petition asking a California court to allow him to have full control over Britney's estate while the singer was still in the hospital. A year after the conservatorship began, he hired Tri-Star as the manager of his daughter's estate.

Taylor's lawyer has since dismissed any connection with the development in the conservatorship.

