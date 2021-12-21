Kate Middleton reportedly revealed what she truly thinks about the ongoing rift between the royal family and the Sussexes.

The ongoing tension between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has not subsided yet due to the continuous attacks Prince Harry and Meghan launch. This eventually worsened Prince William and Prince Harry's gap.

Most recently, a new report claimed that Kate has been upset about the rift and everything as it all happened amid the royal family's crises.

A new report by Access on YouTube claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge, "doesn't like the Royal Family's ongoing rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry."

"The Duchess of Cambridge is apparently troubled over the estrangement. They added that the tension has also had an impact on her relationship with husband Prince William," the report added.

One source told the news outlet that everything related to the Sussexes has been stressful for them. Still, those pulled Kate and Prince William closer together.



But with Prince Harry's unusual move outside the monarchy, Prince William - as his brother and heir to the throne - is said to be upset about it as well. In return, Kate also feels the same that life has been tough on her.

The insider added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey set things adrift even more.

Kate Middleton Avoiding Topics About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal fans had noticed how upset Kate truly was when she visited a school last month. At that time, one of the students asked her about Prince Harry and Meghan, to which she responded, "What else?" so someone else could ask another question.

After the event, a close friend of the duchess said she is not a pushover, and the Sussexes could not affect her any further.

The new report came after a royal author revealed that Kate and Meghan's differences ignited the royal brother's pre-existing rift.

According to royal author Leslie Caroll during her interview with express.co.uk, the differences between Prince William and Harry's wives made their relationship even more complicated than ever.

"William has not always felt warmly toward Meghan, he needs to accept that she's Harry's wife, the mother of their son, and the woman he adores-his soul mate," the royal author said.

