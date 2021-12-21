Chris Noth's marriage is "hanging by a thread" as his wife following the sexual assault allegations against him.

According to Page Six's sources, Chris Noth and Tara Wilson's marriage is in trouble, given the fact that Wilson was spotted without their wedding ring.

Sex and the City's beleaguered actor has been accused of sexually assaulting by three women and is reported to be in New York City, while his wife remains in Los Angeles.

"Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread," an insider told us. "She just wants to protect the kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority."

On Tuesday, Daily Mail got images of Wilson, 42, and her 67-year-old husband enjoying a date night without her wedding band and huge diamond engagement ring. The two of them were in New York City for the premiere of HBO's "And Just Like That..." revival of "SATC."

After the screening at the MoMa, they were spotted snuggling up together as they prepared to travel to the star-studded after-party.

"They looked so happy," an eyewitness told Page Six.

They tell us Wilson has been taking care of Noth's children as she fights the onslaught of sleazy allegations against her. There was no response from a Noth representative.

A $12 million attempt to sell Noth's tequila brand, Ambhar, to beverage group Entertainment Arts Research has previously been thwarted. A spokesperson for Chief Executive Bernard Rubin stated in a statement to the newspaper, "We thought it would be in our best interest to withdraw from the transaction."

On the contrary, a spokesman for Noth claims that there was never a contract in place.

As a result of the aftermath, Noth was sacked from CBS's blockbuster show "The Equalizer." Mr. Big's closing scenes of Mr. Big inspired Peloton's advertising campaign.

"SATC" cast members Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and on-screen wife Sarah Jessica Parker issued a statement Monday night criticizing Noth.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the actresses wrote in a joint statement shared to social media.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

