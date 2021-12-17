Her estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn are hardly among Britney Spears' Christmas joys. At least that is what Britney Spears is supposedly projecting right now.

For Britney Spears and her two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, this Christmas will be the best ever. Not because she'll be with her whole family - but exactly the opposite.

Several Britney family members will not be attending this year's events. A week before Christmas, Hollywood Life revealed that the pop star "has no plans" to spend it with her estranged biological family, which includes her 69-year-old father Jamie and 66-year-old mother Lynne.

"Britney is only planning to spend this upcoming Christmas with Sam and her boys and she feels like this is going to be the best Christmas that she's ever had. She is super into all aspects of it, including decorations, cooking, gift shopping and listening to Christmas music," a source close to Britney said.

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing

Following rigorous limits imposed by her father, Jamie, and guardians, Britney just regained her independence after 13 years in a conservatorship. Britney has repeatedly called out her family on social media for alleged wrongdoings since a Los Angeles court revoked the conservatorship on November 12. After the conservatorship expired, Britney refused her mother's invitation to spend Thanksgiving with her. Britney, who recently spent her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, can now do whatever she wants this Christmas.

"Britney's been getting so emotional during this holiday. She is with Sam and the two of them are really enjoying the special time that they have together right now. Those who know and love her are beyond grateful that she gets to live how she's wanted and is now able to choose who she lets into her life and who she gets rid of," the source said.

Given what has transpired in the past, Britney's decision this year is not that surprising.

Recently, Britney even revealed how her father made her cry once over an interview.

"Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak... they put Diane Sawyer in my living room... they forced me to talk!!!" Spears posted on Instagram this week. "I was a baby... I was almost 22 and didn't understand... but I fucking know now!!!"

Jamie Spears however, is denying his involvement in a 2003 Diane Sawyer interview that made his daughter cry, making people question why he would do that.

Britney Spears criticized Sawyer earlier this week for a sit-down when she was 21. While the TV anchor has kept mute on the pop star's comments, her father has spoken in.

Her father, who was recently suspended by the court after monitoring her conservatorship for 13 years, denied any involvement in the almost 20-year-old interview when his daughter claimed he compelled her to do it.

ALSO READ: Travis Scott Hounded by Netizens as Real Cause of Death of 'Astroworld' Victims is Revealed - NOT Drugs!