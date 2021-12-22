Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have been together for years, and they love sharing their affection on social media posts. However, one report suggests that behind the smile and sweet snaps they post online, they're going through a tough time and possibly heading for divorce; could this be true?

According to a report published by Us Weekly Magazine, the entrepreneur's post about their anniversary was a "clever smokescreen," as there is much more happening behind closed doors.

In the snap, shared on Instagram, Simpson captioned the post with, "San Ysidro Ranch celebration of 11 years being engaged and saying YES, I will marry YOU." (check out the photo below)

An insider spoke to the outlet, saying the couple maintains a "certain image" on social media, but their relationship is falling apart.

"behind it all, there are difficulties - and it's a lie for Jessica or Eric to state otherwise," the source noted.

Despite the actress having billions of dollars and going through her sobriety, she's "clinging" to her husband so badly.

The spark and balance they used to have at the beginning of their relationship are gone, and Simpson realized the value of her husband as "she needs Eric a lot more than he needs her."

Now that their connection is on the rocks, the "Dukes of Hazzard" star is afraid that her husband is going to leave anytime soon.

The fallout began when Simpson got overly jealous of anyone who comes close to Johnson. Since then, she started "suffocating" him with strict rules and tight with him.

"The bottom line is that she and Eric are a team, and while times may get tough, the idea of divorce is not an option to Jessica," the source concluded.

The Truth Behind Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson's Relationship

Suggest debunked the claims written about the couple, saying readers should trust the actress herself based on her social media.

The outlet mentioned that the two are genuinely happy for each other in their recent photos and, the story was apparently made up.

Today, Simpson's account is filled with photos of her and Johnson as well as their children. They love going on trips, celebrating holidays, and doing anything almost with one another.

The outlet also pointed out the "sexist" perspective of the story as they included the words "neediness" or "clinginess" attached to Simpson's name.

