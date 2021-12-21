Prince William recently collaborated with a popular streaming platform and released his own "audio series" (a concept similar to a podcast) to talk about mental health. On one occasion, the Duke admitted he's been through a tough time, and the other royal family members had no idea about it; could this be true?

According to a report published by Globe, the palace is in full panic after William confessed in his Apple Fitness+ podcast about the time when he got depressed.

Despite being applauded for his "pragmatic attitude" throughout his appearances, the firm was reportedly forced to look at the Duke of Cambridge differently.

Prince William said one significant life event happened to him that led to his depression after witnessing an air ambulance transport an injured young boy after a devastating car accident.

The Duke said in the podcast that when people see someone who is dying, it "lives with you" and "doesn't leave you.

Shortly after the incident, Prince William decided to retire and focused on his work as a senior royal.

Although the accident happened in 2017, he said he's still traumatized from what he had seen.

Now that the palace is aware of the situation, the publication suggests that the royal family panicked instead of sympathizing with him.

READ NOW: Is Queen Elizabeth Going to Spend Holidays Alone This Year? Royal Experts Reveal Who Could Be at Home With Monarch

"His public admission that he's still suffering has rocked the palace," an insider said.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly "furious" about the situation, as her mantra in life is "never complain, never explained."

Her Majesty is reportedly disappointed as she believed the abovementioned issues should be discussed within their family and not publicly.

As to why the monarch is mad at the situation, the insider said she's afraid the royal family will get more attention and focus on their mental health.

"She doesn't need her grandsons drawing attention to it when the monarchy is in crisis," the source added.

The Truth Behind Prince William's Mental Health

Suggest debunked the claims by saying the report is offensive as the Duke of Cambridge's podcast was a success to the public.

Most news outlets praised the royal's transparency and openness to the public. They also noted that the British throne would be good in William's hands because he became more trustworthy.

In addition, the outlet noted that it's harmful to dabble on the topic of other people's mental health just because they opened up the way they wanted to.

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton To Speak Her Truth About Meghan Markle In Bombshell Sit-Down Interview A La Sussexes?