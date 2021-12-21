After 18 seasons, if Ellen Pompeo had her way, "Grey's Anatomy" would be over. For the first time in a long time, she has explained why she is attempting to persuade everyone to end the beloved show.

She recently disclosed that she had been pushing for the finale of Grey's Anatomy to occur this season. She's already 52 and the show is yet to lose its luster, which can be a good and a bad thing. For Pompeo though, it's more than timely to end it now.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," the actress told Insider in an interview published on Saturday, December 18. "​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'"

Ellen, who has playing Dr. Meredith Grey since the show premiered in 2005, revealed that it feels as if apart from her, no one else is too worried about the storylines anymore because the show is making big money. "Everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars."

Even Ellen receives an enormous paycheck for her role on the show.

Ellen said she just wants to make sure that if the show does continue, the stories will be valuable. "I like to point out how many good people there are really working hard to try to make significant change in whatever areas they're passionate about," she said, while claiming that she does that both on this show and on her podcast, "Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo."

There's been a lot of discussion over the years about how and when the program should come to an end. Shonda Rhimes, the show's creator, told Us Weekly that she and Ellen will make the choice "together," and she disclosed that she had previously written the show's closing scene. The main problem, however, is that her ideas have already been exploited in other contexts.

"I've written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times," Shonda, 51, told Variety in an interview back in November. "I was like, 'And that will be the end!' Or, 'That'll be the final thing that's ever said or done!' And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?"

There is still no word on how or when "Grey's Anatomy" will conclude, but Ellen seems ready to bid farewell.

