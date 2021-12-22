Meghan Markle may be obliged to testify in a civil case.

Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in federal court in New York in August, after he stepped down from his royal duties in 2019.

She claims she was compelled to have sex with the Duke of York on three separate occasions in London, New York, and Jeffrey Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

According to Virginia's lawyer, David Boies, the Duchess of Sussex might be deposed.

He said he'd call on the former "Suits" star because she's "someone we can trust to speak the truth," according to The Daily Beast.

The lawyer went on to say that Meghan is an American citizen, so "we have jurisdiction over her," adding that the mom-of-two had been a close associate of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's dad for some time and believes she is "in a position to have perhaps seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it."

"She may very well have vital knowledge, and will surely have some knowledge," they added, referring to the mother-of-previous two's affiliation with Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry's wife is one of the women being considered, according to David, although no decision has been made yet.

He told the source that they wouldn't be taking many depositions, instead focusing on those who were or are close to the Duke of York and "have relevant knowledge."

Virginia Giuffre's legal team will not depose Prince Harry since they are limited to only a few depositions.

They are not contemplating deposing Queen Elizabeth II, too, adding that they would only take two depositions of those close to Prince Andrew, which may include his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson or his brother, Prince Charles or Prince Edward.

Prince Andrew Wants The Case Dismissed

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew's legal team is requesting that the case against him be dropped, but district judge Lewis Kaplan will hear arguments on January 4th.

The royal has rejected all of the claims leveled against him after the shocking discoveries.

According to his legal team, "without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein's alleged misconduct, Prince Andrew never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre's false allegations against him."

