Kate Middleton is reportedly not allowing Meghan Markle to speak any more falsehoods about her.

The Duchess of Cambridge is now ready to address her long-running quarrel with the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Woman's Day, the future Queen Consort dislikes conducting sit-down interviews, but she has been obliged to give it due to the former "Suits" star's repeated lying about her.

A year after formally stepping down as senior royals in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss royal tea.

The 40-year-old former Hollywood actress denied making Kate weep during an interview with the Queen of Media.

Meghan claims Kate was the one who made her weep.

However, an insider close to Prince William's wife claims that Meghan's claims in the interview are false, because Kate is alleged to have never made her family weep before.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been accused of lying after it was revealed that the first stories that she made Kate cry were correct.

Apart from their animosity, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to be at odds about projects and chances that have been offered to them.

Meghan is envious of Kate's opportunity to shoot a Christmas Eve carol special at Westminster Abbey, according to the source, since "organizing an event like that would have been totally up Meghan's alley."

"She enjoys public speaking and feels that rubbing elbows with other artists at a British carols event would have wowed her."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry Feuding With Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Because of THIS?

As a result, the Duchess of Sussex is apparently carrying out the plans by recording a festive greeting from California and broadcasting it in the same manner as the Queen. It's also something she's taking inspiration from.

"She wants to model it after the queen's traditional Christmas message, but focus on her own charities and future ambitions, as well as reflect on what a tumultuous year it's been for them," the person continued.

However, the report from Woman's Day should be taken with a grain of salt.

No other magazine or site claims that Kate Middleton will sit down for an interview and discuss who made whom weep.

There's also no guarantee that Meghan Markle will deliver a Christmas message like to Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas speech.

This isn't the first time Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been pitted against each other in the media.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Third Child: Is The Duchess of Sussex Going To Conceive Naturally or Via IVF?