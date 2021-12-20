Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is said to be feuding with Prince Harry. Is she the mother-in-law from hell?

The former monarch and Doria used to be close, but things changed drastically once the Sussexes' children were born.

According to Woman's Day, the Duke of Sussex is annoyed by his mother-in-constant law's presence at their $14 million Montecito property.

Doria used to go to Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 7 months, at their home and spend a few hours with them before returning to her residence.

Doria, on the other hand, has apparently spent the most of her time at their home in recent months, with reports that she has slept there for many days at a stretch.

But this isn't the most serious problem the 37-year-old ex-military has with Doria. He apparently disapproves of her involvement in the upbringing of his and his wife's two children.

"Meghan is really close with her mother," a source told the site. When it comes to everything from how to run the house to how to raise Archie and Lilibet, they're like a tiny two against one."

"Harry can barely get a word in and it's driving him nuts."

The source continued, saying that while Prince William's younger brother recognizes Doria as a beautiful woman, there are moments when he just wants to spend out with the kids - just the three of them.

"All he wants is some alone time with his wife and kids," said the person.

"Doria also doesn't tolerate Harry's bad moods or privileged whining, which causes tension. He never says anything, but it gets on his nerves."

Prince Harry Feud

This isn't the first time Prince Harry and Doria Ragland have clashed, according to reports.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married, there were rumors that she spent a lot of time with her kid.

The Duke of Sussex simply wanted to spend time with his wife, according to a source at the time, but his mother-in-law was making it hard since she was always present in their life.

The Truth About Their Feud

However, this news should be taken with a grain of salt.

There's no evidence that Doria Ragland is causing Prince Harry to lose his mind. It's also nearly unthinkable that a magazine would find out anything like this, given how secretive the Sussexes are.

