Some social media users went to the North Port Police department to inquire about Gabby Petito's water bottle that was discovered just near where Brian Laundrie's remains were found.

A Nalgene water bottle with distinct markings seems to match one in a Gabby clip discovered by a TikTok user two months ago.

The social media user, Chroniclesofoliviabackup on TikTok but is known to be @prodxena on Twitter, found the bottle in Myakkahatchee Park in Florida and was seen in videos moving the bottle with a stick and holding it in a plastic bag.

Aside from the water bottle, she also found a black ankle sock. However, it's unclear if that was turned over to the police.

It was widely reported that only the bottle was.

But two months after the discovery, @prodxena took to Twitter to share a video of her going to the North Port Police department to ask what had happened to the water bottle she handed over.

According to them, it is reportedly in possession of FBI Denver.

We went to North Port Police to inquire about Gabby Petito’s water bottle and it is currently in possession of FBI Denver. It was immediately flown out to Denver back in October. #GABBYPETITO #brianlaundrie @americanlaw411 @R_I_C_H_E_S pic.twitter.com/IdWkkKYuPf — Olivia (@prodxena) December 21, 2021

However, other social media users think it's just too late at this point.

@patty_mcgew questioned, "But will it be helpful at this point? Laundrie DNA means nothing. We "know" BL killed her but the bottle doesn't place him at her murder. It was in his parents' home so their DNA wouldn't prove anything. Kudos for staying on it, but what am I missing?"

It's been two months so some of them grew frustrated, @Wyleecares tweeted, "but why are they taking so long? Is it possible that a lot of people won't be happy when they close it so that's why they're not closing it?"

Speaking of Brian Laundrie taking his own life, @_SaraBabyy_tweeted, "I agree like since the coward killed himself its all kinda useless, the fact that he killed himself proved he killed her. I want a final answer from FBI for her family but all this stuff is kinda pointless since he took the "cowardly" way out."

But some people mentioned how Brian Laundrie's parents Chris and Roberta may have killed him.

@CVID_Princess said, "I've heard theories that someone thinks his parents staged his suicide but they're the ones who killed him."

Another Twitter user, @Marilyn103240047 asked why the parents were even allowed to partake in the case.

"They went right to Brian's bag just like they knew it was there, picking it up so as to make sure that their prints were on there. Possibly covering up the fact that their prints were already on there...?"

But @TheresaAltman2 couldn't help but wonder that maybe Brian's dad shot him.

She said, "if they knew he was dead the whole time he was out there. Did his dad actually shoot him? Seems like they knew right where his body was."

