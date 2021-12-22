STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND WATCH! HBO has just released the first look at Westworld season 4, and we are INSTANTLY hooked. This first look is coming in a trailer advertising several shows that will be coming to HBO in the new year. Some of these shows include Barry, House of the Dragon, The Gilded Age, His Dark Materials, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, The Nevers, and several others. Fans have been waiting for the return of Westworld since May of 2020. Everyone has been patiently waiting for the continuation of this high-stakes drama, and now, with this quick clip, that patience is paying off.



This quick tease of the long-awaited return features some of our Westworld favorites including Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton, and Aaron Paul. The cast members love the show as much as we all do, specifically the nuance and meaning given to every aspect. Newton sat down with Deadline to discuss the show and her role in it saying:

For me, Westworld, one of the things I actually love about the show is that I feel like the robots, the AI are metaphors for the dispossessed, the forgotten. I mean, look at it right now, with what's happening in the world: it's this focus on the true champions within humanity, which are the people that work hard and are not there for greed, are not even entitled to anything that greed can bring, right?

We can't wait to see what surprises Westworld season 4 brings to the forefront.