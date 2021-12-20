ACCIO OFFICIAL TRAILER!

The official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is finally here in all of it's wonderful, magical glory. The trailer begins with a quote from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix when Harry is teaching Dumbledore's Army how to produce a Patronus Charm. "Think of a powerful memory. Make it the happiest you can remember." We see our favorite actors walking around on sets we feel like we grew up on ourselves. We also recognize it would be silly for the first twenty seconds of a trailer to make us cry...psh...right? *sniffs loudly*



From the first moments of the trailer we see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Tom Felton (whose hug is TOTALLY meant to get all Feltson fans hooked...and it's working!!), and so many others. For everyone, this reunion is coming at the perfect time. This spirit is perfectly encapsulated by Emma Watson in all of her infinite Hermione Granger wisdom. She says, "When things get really dark and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer." We could all use a little more magic in our lives right now.

The cast list of this reunion is comprehensive including franchise favorites such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. This is sure to be an absolutely magical experience.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs on New Year's Day on HBO Max.