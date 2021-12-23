New details online revealed that Brian Laundrie died before his parents reported him missing.

Throughout the Laundrie-Gabby Petito case's investigation and the search for their missing son, Chris and Roberta never shared information with the police nor publicly spoke about the fugitive. They have Steve Bertolino, their attorney, who only comments whenever a new finding is available.

On October 21, the parents finally joined the search and sparked rumors after finding Laundire's remains immediately despite the fact that the authorities had been searching the area for weeks.

This led people to assume that they had something to do with the death of the fugitive. However, information online seemingly proved that the parents knew that he was dead all along - long before revealing he left home and was missing.

Did Brian Laundrie Die A Long Time Ago?

PerezHilton recently shared the website FindaGrave.com where it reportedly found that Laundrie's death was on September 8.



The aforesaid said was five days before his parents said he left for his final hike. If it is true, then it is highly likely that he was killed by his parents and threw his remains onto the spot where they immediately found him.

However, the news outlet added that the website is like Wikipedia where anyone can update the details. With that, it is safe to say that they probably mistook the date and changed it.

Still, it does not erase people's speculations that Chris and Roberta did something on their son especially after the couple immediately filed a request to gain access to Laundrie's estate. Bertolino confirmed the news to Fox News, saying that the couple needed to do so since their son did not leave a will.

READ ALSO: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shock: Brangelina's Daughter Shocks Fans This 2021 With Massive Transformation

Meanwhile, former prosecutor Neama Rahmani said that the petition for summary administration is needed when a person's assets are less than $75,000.

"The estate will consist of Brian's assets and liabilities," she explained. "Any civil wrongful death lawsuit by Gabby's parents would be filed against Brian's estate."

The attorney listed in court records for the petition, William Galarza, did not give a comment. Still, Bertolino clarified he is still representing the family and previously said that he has been friends with the Laundries and even watched the fugitive and his sister grow up.

He then debunked the rumors that the parents planted the evidence since Chris and Roberta themselves wanted to be in the search after the park's reopening.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth In Pain: Monarch Previously Failed To Spend Christmas With Prince Philip Before His Death