Queen Elizabeth II will deal with a heartbreaking Holiday season this year since Prince Philip is no longer here to celebrate the event with her.

Royal fans have been worried about Queen Elizabeth II's health since she lost her husband, Prince Philip. This year, she will mark the holiday season for the first time as a widow. However, this will not actually be the first time she celebrated it without him.

In October 1956, the Duke of Edinburgh was assigned to fulfill a three-month journey at the Royal Yacht Britannia. His solo trip included doing engagements in several countries, including launching the Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia.

At that time, he was not able to come home and spend Christmas with the Queen and their two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Instead, he celebrated the holidays with Britannia's crew members.

The monarch, in return, included him on that year's Christmas broadcast. According to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip brought greater joy to her and their children despite being away.



"To him I say: 'From all the members of the family gathered here today our very best good wishes go out to you and to every one on board Britannia, as you voyage together in the far Southern seas. Happy Christmas from us all'," she said. "Of course it is sad for us to be separated on this day, and of course we look forward to the moment when we shall all again be together."

Queen Elizabeth II Spent Last Christmas With Prince Philip

Before the duke's death, he celebrated his last Christmas with his beloved wife at Windsor Castle with the royal staffers.

Due to the pandemic, they chose to celebrate the event differently.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Town & Country Magazine.

Prince Philip spent his last days as a retired royal. But he still continuously supported and assisted the Queen in all her duties just like what he vowed to do when they got married.

With his death, the Queen dealt with massive changes - and she is yet to cope up with all of it.

