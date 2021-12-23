As Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship heats up after being seen countless times in both California and New York, one report suggests that something is getting in their way as Miley Cyrus is making a move for the comedian; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the "Hannah Montana" star is getting a little flirty with Davidson, and Kardashian is not having any of it.

The "Saturday Night Live" star and Cyrus would be co-hosting a New Year's Eve special produced by NBC, and the latter is reportedly doing her best to charm her co-star.

On the other hand, an insider revealed that Kardashian is "not a fan of Miley," she doesn't understand why the two are collaborating.

Since New Year is right around the corner, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has to wait until their NBC special air.

"She's pretty much come out and said that to him already. But he's moving ahead with this hosting gig, and Kim's got to suck up all of Miley's flirty behavior in the meantime."

The source added that Kardashian is jealous of Cyrus not because of her ego but instead her feelings for her other half as it's getting more profound. She doesn't like the former Disney actress to threaten their relationship.

The mom of four is reportedly furious as she finds it "rude and disrespectful of Miley to be flirting so hard with Pete."

Kardashian is ready to fight as she's isn't afraid of confrontation. "If Miley thinks she can get away with trying to make a move on Pete, she's very mistaken," the insider added.

READ NOW: James Franco Admits To Sleeping with Students Two Years After Sexual Assault Scandal

The Truth Behind Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson's Quarrel

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out the story is misleading. The outlet noted that both Cyrus and Davidson have been friends over the past years.

The two have shared a lot of memories, like partying in gay bars and having matching tattoos, meaning their friendship is more than what's being written in the abovementioned report.

The outlet also noted Cyrus' way of flirting, explaining that it was done for entertainment and comedic purposes.

During their appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show to promote their NBC special, the two poked fun at each other, and their relationship was visibly platonic.

Regarding Kardashian and Davidson's relationship, it appears that the two are doing well as they are constantly spotted with each other going out on movie dates, having breakfast, and more.

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle's Christmas Plans Ruined by Kate Middleton?: Duchess of Sussex is 'Extremely Jealous' [REPORT]