Over the past few years, many reports about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship have been swirling online, and royal fans still have no idea what's truly happening behind closed doors. Recently, one report suggests that the Duchess of Sussex is jealous of Prince William's wife over her latest announcement; could this be true?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, the two Duchesses are feuding again after Middleton announced she would host a Christmas Eve carol special at Westminster Abbey featuring renowned celebrities.

The TV special titled "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas," was already filmed and is set to air on December 24 on ITV.

As insiders spoke to the outlet and praised the Duchess of Cambridge for her hosting abilities, Markle was reportedly "extremely jealous" of the former's latest gig.

One source says a hosting event "would have been right up Meghan's alley" as she loves to speak publicly and would have "dazzled" in royal events by interacting with A-list stars.

To draw more attention from the audiences, Markle is reportedly planning to film her own holiday message from her Montecito, California, home.

The said Christmas address will be based on Queen Elizabeth II's annual message, but her purpose is to shine a light on her charities, future plans and reflect on her experiences for the year 2021.

Aside from the abovementioned issue, Kirstie Allsopp claimed that Middleton cried when she heard how Markle allegedly treated the palace staff negatively.

"Kate getting her side of what happened out via Camilla's network is not something she wants to do, but Meghan's accusations still continue to hurt her to this day," she said.

READ NOW: The Wang Leehom Divorce Saga: Global Pop Star Faces Ban in China as He Steps Away from the Limelight Following Shocking Revelations from Ex-Wife That Highlight China's Social Inequities

The Truth Behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's Christmas Feud

Suggest debunked the claims by saying there's no reason to believe the story is accurate as Meghan Markle has not publicly made a comment about the Duchess' Christmas hosting gig.

The outlet also noted that there had been numerous negative stories written about the two royals through the years, but the Duchess of Sussex chose to speak of her fondly.

In addition, the outlet claims Markle isn't going to rip off Her Majesty's annual Christmas address, and the story is an attempt to assassinate the royal's character.

Regarding Allsopp's claims, the outlet noted her story isn't trustworthy as two stories are not "mutually exclusive."

READ ALSO: Fans Enraged After James Franco Breaks Silence on Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'I Don't Know if he's Being Honest'