Over two years after his accusers first came forward, James Franco has now admitted to having sex with several of his pupils.

Asked about his thoughts on sleeping with students of his acting school, Studio 4, in a wide-ranging interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, he confessed that it was fine since it was "consensual," but that he didn't begin the program because of that.

"Look, I'll admit I did sleep with students. I didn't sleep with anybody in [my 'Sex Scenes' class], but, over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students and that was wrong," Franco, 43, explained to Cagle.

"But like I said, I, it's not why I started the school and I, I didn't, I wasn't the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn't a master plan on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what I was in a consensual thing with, with a student and I shouldn't have been."

Having interactions with other individuals, Franco concluded that sleeping with his pupils was inappropriate.

"I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it's consensual, OK. Of course I knew, you know, talking to other people, other teachers or whatever, like, yeah, it's probably not a cool thing," he reflected. "At the time I was not clearheaded, as I've said. So I guess my, I guess it just comes down to my criteria was like, if this is consensual, like, I think it's cool. We're all adults, so..."

Former students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal sued in October 2019 saying that Franco and other teachers forced women to become nude for auditions while promising movie parts that never materialized; the action was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to the complaint, which was originally reported by the New York Times, Franco fostered "an climate of harassment and sexual exploitation" at the school by participating in "widespread improper and sexually charged behavior toward female pupils."

The former "Freaks and Geeks" star's attorney denied any wrongdoing at the time in a statement to The Post: "This is not the first time that these claims have been made and they have already been debunked."

"James will not only fully defend himself, but will also seek damages from the plaintiffs and their attorneys for filing this scurrilous publicity seeking lawsuit," the statement further read.

According to Variety, Franco agreed to pay $2,235,000 in June 2021 to resolve the complaint.

In 2017, Franco's Studio 4 was shut down for good.

A lot of people were let down by his actions, Franco himself confessed. "I let my students down, I let the, I hosted the Oscars. I let them down. I let my co-workers down on my movies," Franco told Cagle.

