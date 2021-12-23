One royal biographer claims that Queen Elizabeth is reportedly coping with heartbreak as Christmas is fast approaching with Prince Philip's death still fresh on the Queen's mind.

Her Royal Majesty will soon be entering her historic Platinum Jubilee year at the age of 95 after a lifetime of an "enduring legacy." People stated that 2022 would mark Queen Elizabeth's 70th year as the lead monarch of the United Kingdom and will solidify her record-breaking reign over Britain.

The article mentioned that the past year has been "the most trying of her life" as the Queen not only endured the passing of her "beloved rock" and husband, Prince Philip. Aside from that, she had also faced the backlash of the ongoing legal turmoil involving her third child, Prince Andrew, and is still suffering from the unresolved fallout with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth Coping Mechanism

After medical officials confirmed that Her Majesty had some health-related concerns earlier this year in the fall, the Queen has since been confined in Windsor Castle, where she apparently found a way to cope with the many public and personal setbacks she's been dealt with.

"She keeps things a little separate between family and official issues because otherwise, it becomes overwhelming," a close source to the royal family revealed in the publication's latest journal, "PEOPLE Royals," which is dedicated to discussing the lives of the monarch.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth's longstanding biographer, Ingrid Seward, confessed that "[The Queen's] ability to compartmentalize has been extremely helpful in her life. Fundamentally, she puts things in a box and says 'that can be dealt with on Thursday,' for example."

"She won't let things crowd in on her. She is mentally disciplined and that has helped her through these 70 years." Seward continued to say, "It has enabled her to deal with all the things and not allow things to overwhelm her. It goes a long way towards explaining her ability to be able to still be working at this age."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Has Beaten The Cambridges Being The Most Talked About Royals, Here's Why

Queen Elizabeth Cancels Christmas Plans

According to Fox News, Britain's reigning monarch had recently canceled her annual Christmas festivities at the Sandringham estate due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which evolved into a fast-spreading omicron variant.

The news outlet reported that for her safety, Queen Elizabeth II will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, where she has been in quarantine all year long and will be visited by her loved ones during Christmas.

READ MORE: Is Queen Elizabeth Going to Spend Holidays Alone This Year? Royal Experts Reveal Who Could Be at Home With Monarch