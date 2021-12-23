It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally won over Prince William and Kate Middleton in a popularity contest that earned them the title of "Most Talked About Royal."

One report claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently granted the top award after it was revealed that the couple topped Prince William and Middleton in the number of Google searches inquiring about their every move this year.

The Royal Popularity Contest

According to Express, the data taken from the search engine proved that people are more interested in the pair's business more than any other royal couple. Prince Harry and Markle garnered 64 percent leverage over the Cambridges and, overall, the other married couple who are part of England's monarchy.

The article mentioned that this resulted from the study conducted by Lucky Creek, which had analyzed the 2021 global search trends from Google's public database. The research showed that just this year, the 37-year old and 40-year old couple were specifically searched 367 percent more than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Impact

In September this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were labeled as one of the "Most Influential People of 2021" by Time Magazine. Author José Andrés wrote about the couple's mutual humanitarian calling their shared urgency and drive for compassion despite being "burned by fame."

Based on the publication, the Duke and Duchess have refused to live a quiet life and take the safe route after giving up their royal titles. The two have made it possible to give the voiceless a platform to voice their concerns by establishing Archwell Foundation and several media productions.

In line with this, the couple has also worked hand-in-hand with non-profit partners to provide for communities in need. Some of their programs include feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean and mental health support for Black women and girls in the United States.

Markle previously declared her strong advocacy for humanitarian and women's rights in an essay she wrote back in 2016 where she stated that "This type of work is what feeds my soul."

Andrés concluded his article with the sentence, "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know. They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."

