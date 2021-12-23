Johnny Depp still got his fans, especially this year's Christmas.

While Amber Heard is trying hard to clear her name from the defamation lawsuit filed by Depp, the actor's fans took this year's Holiday season as a great way to let him know he is loved.

Ahead the Christmas Day, Deppheads ensured the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor would feel the best despite his recent legal loss. This time, fans kept him up ahead of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

On Twitter, Depp's name trended after several internet users used his image in their greeting cards. Others even bought his Dior Sauvage perfume as a gift to their partners while supporting the actor, while most of them took their time to send him heartfelt messages.

One said, "You can try to pull him down but he will rise up stronger you can try slander but he will come back with truth you can try to destroy him but his family will protect him johnny depp a man full of truth kindness and honour putting others before himself merry christmas mr depp."



"You can try to pull him down but he will rise stronger you can try slander he will come back with truth you can try to destroy him his family will protect him johnny depp a man full of truth kindness and honour putting others first merry christmas johnny have a good one," another wrote.

Johnny Depp's Christmas Milestone

Deppheads will also mark a new milestone this Christmas.

In December 2011, Depp dominated the top Christmas guests in Sky Movies HD Christmas Channel. The Captain Jack Sparrow actor topped the list with 7.6 percent votes, followed by George Clooney at 5.2 percent and Tom Hanks at 4/9 percent.

Sky Movies HD held the poll and welcomed 1,000 UK movie fans to vote for their all-time favorite A-listers.

Joining them on the list are Emma Thompson, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Simon Pegg, Hugh Grant, Cameron Diaz, and Jim Carey.

"The guys led at the top of the league and while Hanks and Clooney would both undoubtedly light up anyone's Christmas, Depp was the clear winner for UK film fans. He is this year's ultimate Christmas cracker!" Director of Sky Movies Ian Lewis said.

