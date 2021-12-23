Meghan Markle agreed to have an interview with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres so she could learn how to replace them soon as a talk show host.

Recently, Meghan appeared in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she caught people's attention by pranking vendors as she talked about her Thanksgiving plans. Meanwhile, she and Prince Philip previously held their bombshell interview with Winfrey in March and opened up about her struggles and suicidal thoughts after becoming a royal family member.

While the Duchess of Sussex looked more joyous when she talked with DeGeneres, royal fans continuously lambasted her for allegedly using the two most famous talk show hosts to build her own program soon.

Meghan Markle Planning To Replace Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres?

In the recent issue of New Idea, sources claimed that the duchess used the interviews to test herself and her skills in hosting a program. Thus, talking with the two most sought-after personalities would help her build her own show instantly.



"Meghan was absolutely testing the waters for herself by going on Oprah and Ellen. Having her own show would be the perfect vehicle to push her own agendas and causes. She loves the idea of returning to television, but with her name in lights this time," an insider said.

A similar claim seemingly supported the source's comment, saying that the royal would spearhead her talk show initially titled "Tea with Duchess Meghan." As she already knew what Winfrey and DeGeneres' show have, Meghan reportedly plans her project to be a combination of both programs.

Meanwhile, another explained that the Duchess of Sussex's plans were so obvious that her recent "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" appearance was so odd. Usually, the talk show host shows her cheesy and fun side. However, DeGeneres did not do the same for Meghan.

Per an insider, the talk show host never lets anyone take over the show as Meghan did.

"Meghan could be seen as using Ellen for a leg-up into her own show, but I doubt Ellen would mind that too much, as long as the duchess looks after her in the future," the source went on.

But whether she did use Winfrey and DeGeneres, the latter is reportedly supporting Meghan with her talk show plans. Since DeGeneres would not reportedly take offense, the duchess could do whatever the US plans she has.

