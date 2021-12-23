Despite the missing live audience, SNL managed to salvage their special Christmas episode and final show for 2021 with the help of returning host Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks, and Tina Fey.

Before proceeding with the filming on set, Saturday Night Live's official Twitter account announced the reason for canceling the attendance of their audience. It read, "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of 'Saturday Night Live' and the show will have limited cast and crew."

"The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol," SNL statement continued to read. "If you have won tickets to this show, you will be receiving more information soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew. — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2021

SNL's Limited Crew

According to Variety, the NBC series decided to open the show with Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin, and Kenan Thompson's pre-taped segment where they had welcomed Paul Rudd back to the front and into the "Five-Timers Club" for having the honor of hosting the show for the fifth time.



During this opening portion of the show, the "Ant-Man" star expressed how "extremely disappointed" he was to have filmed everything with no cheers or laughs from the audience. He still explained to the viewers at home how the mechanics of the pieced-together pre-filmed skits have been the only solution to SNL's problem.

Before the ending credits rolled out, the producers had Rudd, Hanks, Fey, Kenan Thompson, and Michael Che gather at the stage wearing PPE masks to bid farewell to the camera and the viewers. READ ALSO: Blake Shelton in a Feud With Gavin Rossdale Due to His Presence This Holiday? Wife Gwen Stefani Preparing for the 'Face-Off' [Report]

SNL Cancels on Guests

On December 19, TMZ reported that several members of the show's staff and crew had tested positive for COVID-19, which had been the deciding factor for SNL's producer Lorne Michaels to pull the plug with the live audience, and even the majority of the cast.

The media outlet even mentioned that the long-running series had to cancel on their musical guest Charli XCX, who was scheduled to perform that night. The singer even prepared with SNL's team ahead of time in the chance that the artist might be able to film her part of the show.

That same day, the "Good Ones" singer had taken her statement to social media as she captioned her announcement tweet with a sad face emoji. Charlie XCX had started her letter with, "Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight's taping of SNL, my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. I am devastated and heartbroken."

READ MORE: Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi Completely Moved On? Ex-couple Already Found Replacements for Each Other