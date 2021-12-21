Not more than a month since their break up, it seems like Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have moved on from each other.

Rumors believed that the "American Horror Story" actress had sparked a romance with Austin Butler after they were caught taking yoga class together. Meanwhile, Gerber's ex-boyfriend was spotted with Olivia Jade.

According to an article by AceShowbiz, the 20-year-old and the "Carrie Diaries" actor attended the said class together last Sunday, December 19. As to what they described it, Butler was seen "smiling from ear to ear as he sat in the driver's seat," and they hurried away.

The Photos Prove

Meanwhile, in the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the "Kissing Booth" actor was recently spotted on the same day with his new "fling," Olivia Jade, grabbing coffee in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood. In their comfy outfits, the two were seen walking Elordi's golden retriever, Layla.

A separate eyewitness told Deuxmoi that they looked "coupled up" in their outing to support the claims. Their source added, "I just stared at him from like 6 ft away for the whole time he was there." The informant went on to add that Elordi and Jade were seen "having lunch together" at a cafe.

"Saw him and Olivia walking in a group, then saw just Jacob lap around the block with his Golden Retriever," said the source, noting that "both of them without their group sitting down" at an eatery, specifically between 1 and 1:30 pm.

The Exes Lives

In an interview with Men's Health, the interviewer questioned his celebrity life and how Gerber had helped him "deal with it."

Before calling it quits, he told the magazine that "She handles herself wonderfully publicly. And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"

It was November when Gerber and Elordi announced their break-up less than two months after making their relationship red carpet official. One source confirmed that the model and the Australian actor's split was "amicable." Their fans later speculated their breakup after the "Euphoria" actor took down photos of Elordi on Instagram.

As of writing, neither from the two has confirmed that they are in a relationship.

