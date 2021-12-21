Rumor has it that Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are "bound to clash" this holiday as the ex-wedded couple handles their co-parenting arrangement.

Apparently, reports say that the two will go through an "uncomfortable holiday season. According to OK! Magazine, there could be a possible reason why Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's long honeymoon could "bring an upsetting dose of reality." That references the inevitability of Rossdale to come in contact with the family at some point this Christmas.

As that would probably happen, the "Bubble Pop Electric" singer is preparing for that "face-off."

Holiday Brawl?

An insider told the source, "Everyone's bracing for some fireworks this Christmas," an insider dishes to the tabloid. And since the former married couple still shares their three young sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, Rossdale's presence will be unavoidable.

The informant explained that the British singer will have the kids "during a portion of the holidays," and right after that, they will be "popping over for pick-ups and drop-offs." The whole process would get really "uncomfortable. "

"He has a way of sticking around and nosing into their business, which ticks Blake off," they added. Yet, Rossdale still sees Shelton as "some hillbilly who got lucky," the source reveals.

"It's gotten under Blake's skin of late because Gavin really knows how to press his buttons." Caught in the middle is Stefani, who desperately wants them to "act like adults," the insider adds, "but it's like she's got two extra kids on her hands."

Bracing The Uncomfy Holiday?

It is noted that this holiday is not the first one Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have spent together. The two may have wedded in July this year, but they have been in a relationship since 2015. And ever since they have been together, there have been no reports regarding the then and now husband of Stefani having conflict.

Based on their recent updates on Instagram, it certainly doesn't look like the newly married couple is stressing about the holidays, per Suggest. The new husband and wife shared numerous sweet moments online, including one time where they were seen on the set of "The Voice," being lovely to each other.



