It seems like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is heating up as their family members are getting involved, and they will reportedly spend the holidays together; will Kanye West be left out?

According to Cosmopolitan, the rumored couple will spend Christmas together. Every year, Kris Jenner hosts a lavish holiday dinner with her friends and family every year, and Kardashian reportedly invited her other half to the annual event.

Per an insider who spoke to E! News, the mom of four is excited to have him around, and her mother is "Already obsessed with him.

Another speculation is whether the SKIMS CEO will attend the "Saturday Night Live" star's event with Miley Cyrus on New Year's Eve.

Earlier this month, the "Midnight Sky" hitmaker announced that she would be hosting the party on December 31 with the caption, "BIG DEBUT ENERGY Pete and I are official!" she wrote, "CO-HOSTS that is! Watch @fallontonight Our first show together as a pair! We'll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty hosted by US in Miami!"

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kardashian liked then unliked the post shortly.

Despite living in entirely different states, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in California and Davidson in New York, distance isn't a hindrance as they are spending a lot of time with each other over the past few weeks.

The couple was recently spotted watching movies in New York last week.

At the time of this writing, neither Kim Kardashian nor Pete Davidson has confirmed whether they will spend the holidays together or not.

How Will Kanye West Spend his Holiday Season?

Although Kardashian legally filed legal documents for the court to grant her to be a single woman, it seems like Kanye West won't be out of the picture.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly Magazine, the 44-year-old musician "will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations."

The reason behind it is that his estranged wife wanted him to be a "big part" of their children North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

It only proves that the earlier reports are true; at the time of their divorce, a source spoke to the outlet saying the estranged couple would continue to co-parent, "have him in her life for the kids," but they won't be reconnecting romantically.

